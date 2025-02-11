Priyanka Chopra’s new sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya shares shocking video after suffering skin reaction from haldi post-wedding: WATCH
Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya took to Instagram stories and shared an image of her skin reaction to Haldi. See here!
On February 7, 2025, Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's brother, exchanged vows with his partner, Neelam Upadhyaya, in the presence of family and friends. Ahead of their wedding, the couple hosted a close-knit haldi ceremony on February 5, 2025. Priyanka enthusiastically shared glimpses of the celebration, calling it the "happiest haldi ceremony." However, Neelam later experienced a severe allergic reaction around her collarbone, which she linked to the haldi paste applied during the ritual.
On February 10, 2025, Neelam Upadhyaya took to her Instagram stories to share her discomfort, revealing that the haldi paste had triggered a severe reaction after sun exposure. She posted a photo of her inflamed skin, seeking remedies from her followers. Despite conducting a patch test before the ceremony, she noted that the paste still caused irritation.
See the photo here:
For the haldi ceremony, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam coordinated in traditional yellow ensembles. Siddharth donned a yellow kurta paired with black sunglasses, while Neelam looked elegant in a strappy blouse, skirt, and dupatta, complemented by white accessories.
Priyanka Chopra also joined the festivities, dazzling in a yellow lehenga and chandbalis. The celebration was filled with love and joy, as captured in the photos, with Neelam sharing heartfelt moments with her mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra. Both families came together, dancing and celebrating the special occasion, making it a memorable event.
At the sangeet, Priyanka stunned in a midnight blue lehenga embellished with stones and sequins, designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Her husband, Nick Jonas, perfectly complemented her in a matching blue rose-embossed sherwani.
Priyanka kept her look elegant with sleek hair, a bold cat-eye wing, and nude lips, while dazzling diamonds adorned her neck, wrists, and ears, adding a touch of glamour to the celebration.
Pictures of Priyanka joyfully dancing with the baaratis surfaced online, capturing her lively spirit during the celebrations. She was also seen walking her brother down the aisle, looking radiant in a custom turquoise blue lehenga paired with exquisite jewelry.
The highlight of her look was the stunning Emerald neckpiece, while her neatly tied high knot with soft tendrils framed her face beautifully. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked dapper in an off-white bandhgala suit, accessorized with a traditional pagdi. The wedding was a lavish affair, filled with grandeur and cherished moments.
