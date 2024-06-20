Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant Sona to shut down months after she opted out of it

Priyanka Chopra, known for her versatility across various roles from acting to producing and entrepreneurship, ventured into the restaurant business with Sona in New York alongside Maneesh Goyal in 2021. However, she opted out from the venture a few months back.

Now, the restaurant, recognized for its contemporary twist on Indian cuisine, is set to shut down its operations after a prosperous period. This announcement was made via their social media channels. The final brunch service at the establishment is scheduled for June 30th.

New York restaurant Sona to shut down

On Instagram, the announcement regarding the restaurant's closure was shared almost a year after Priyanka Chopra exited from it. On June 19, the restaurant released a statement announcing the conclusion of its journey. The statement expressed gratitude for the support received over the past three years, stating, "After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It’s been our greatest honour to serve you."

It was further stated, "SONA’s final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30."

Priyanka Chopra’s exit from the restaurant

Following two years since its establishment, Priyanka concluded her collaboration with SONA amidst speculation suggesting discord with her business associate, Maneesh. The restaurateur declared that despite Priyanka's departure from the enterprise, her influence remained palpable within SONA. Despite no longer serving as a creative partner, she remains an integral part of the SONA family.

A statement issued by Priyanka’s representatives last year read, “Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India.”

Three years ago, the restaurant's grand opening commenced with an Indian puja ceremony, graced by the presence of Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas. Over time, it became a popular spot among celebrities, including Mindy Kaling, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif.

