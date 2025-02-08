Priyanka Chopra’s newlywed brother Siddharth, wife Neelam Upadhyaya arrive hand in hand at after party; mom Madhu and Nick Jonas’ parents turn heads: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra is finally married to the love of his life, Neelam Upadhyaya. After enjoying multiple pre-wedding functions and tying the know as per traditional customs, the couple got all dressed up for the after-party. They were joined by PC’s mother Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas’ parents Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas. Check it out!

Newly wedded couple Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya arrive at after-party

On February 7, 2025, Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya finally got into matrimony. After days of planning, the couple finally tied the knot as per traditional ceremonies in front of their family members. Since it was time to celebrate their union, the newly-wedded couple changed from their wedding finery into more comfy and modern clothes to attend their after-party.

For the night of song and dance, the bride decided to go with a body-hugging cutout dress in green. She paired it with high heels. Neelam proudly flaunted her maroon chura and sindoor on her forehead. As for the groom, Siddharth looked dapper in a blue suit which he paired with brown shoes.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra steps in at son’s after-party

Soon after, Priyanka and Siddharth’s mother Madhu Chopra arrived to chill and unwind at her son’s after-party. For the night, the Bollywood mom stepped in wearing a velvet floor-length dress. She layered it up with a floral net jacket. Mrs. Chopra completed her look with high heels, a pair of earrings, and diamond jewelry.

Nick Jonas’ parents pose before heading to Siddharth-Neelam’s after-party

After attending the wedding in traditional attires, Nick Jonas’ parents Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas changed into western clothes for the late-night party. For the intimate get-together, Nick’s mom stunned in a golden mid-length dress with dramatic sleeves.

She completed her look with a pair of statement heels and a matching shiny golden purse. She ditched jewelry and wore minimal makeup with her hair left open. As for Papa Jonas, he looked dashing in a blue suit paired with formal shoes.

