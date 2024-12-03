‘Priyanka Chopra's role was more powerful than mine’ in Shah Rukh Khan led Don, says Isha Koppikar; 'I would have given my...'

Isha Koppikar, who started her career with South Indian films in the 90s, became one of the most popular leading ladies in Bollywood during the 2000s. Recently, the actress opened up working in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don and admits Priyanka Chopra got to play a more powerful role than her. She also shared that she would have done her best for the action-packed role.

Isha Koppikar sat down for a candid interview with Galatta India and discussed some of her past performances in Bollywood. While talking about working in Don, Isha acknowledged that Priyanka Chopra, who played the lead role in the film, got to play a more 'powerful role' than her.

"I felt Priyanka's role was more powerful than mine. I would have given my left right arm, and if I had more arms, those also for that role. I will be very honest because I am a blackbelt in taekwondo. I have been learning it for 25 years now,' she shared.

Koppikar expressed confidence in her ability to perform action roles in films and mentioned she could easily compete with any heroine. Moreover, she stated she can do better action than actresses half her age. However, she ended the issue by saying, 'What's done is done,' and more things are happening and more good content is being made in the film industry.

The Hum Tum actress also discussed her feelings about not being part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2 and mentioned she felt 'hurt' over it. Isha revealed she reached out to the makers, but they explained that casting for the sequel was already done.

She felt hurt that almost everyone else from the original cast was in the sequel, but she wasn't among them. But she let it go, saying, "You win some, you lose some, but yes, I was hurt."

Shah Rukh Khan's starter Don, released in 2006, was directed by Farhan Akhtar. It was a modern reimagining of the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan classic. The 2006 film was a big hit and also starred Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, and Om Puri, among others, in significant roles.

