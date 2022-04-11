Priyanka Chopra's 'Soul Sunday' included spending time with her dogs & going about LA with her girl gang.

Looks like Priyanka Chopra has taken a brief break from her professional projects as she is enjoying the new phase of motherhood. On Sunday, in Los Angeles, Priyanka indulged in some quality time with her girlfriends as she stepped out for a troll with her dogs. Well, dog walking was not the only thing on Priyanka's mind, as the actress went out and about in LA and even shopped a bit.

Priyanka loves spending quality time with family and friends and makes sure she does that on a regular basis. Calling her day as 'Soul Sunday', Priyanka shared a bunch of photos. One aesthetically shot photo showed Priyanka posing with her dogs against the backdrop of a clear blue sky and stunning pink Bougainvilleas.

She captioned her post, "Soul Sunday with the girls.And pups." Take a look:

Earlier this year, Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. Ever since then, the couple have been in the US and not travelled elsewhere, unless for work. Meanwhile, PC's mum Madhu Chopra also revealed that she hasn't yet met her grand daughter.

While Priyanka and Nick are parents to a baby girl, the couple have not yet revealed her name or shared any official photos. As per several international reports, the baby was born a few weeks premature.

