Priyanka Chopra’s ‘working Saturday’ on The Bluff set is all about stunts, injuries and cute moments with daughter Malti; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is a hardworking actress and there is no denying this fact. She is currently in Australia filming for her upcoming release The Bluff. The Global icon often shared pictures and videos of her time on the sets where she is accompanied by her adorable daughter Malti.

Recently she gave us all a glimpse of her injuries that were a result of an intense action sequence she shot for. And now yet again she has shared a reel wherein we get to see her injuries, her Physiotherapy session, and her cute moments with Malti.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse from the sets of The Bluff

The video begins with her makeup team working on doing some fake injuries on her back. Priyanka Chopra is standing in front of a mirror and shooting it wherein we can see several injuries on her arm. The video then progresses to show several other injuries including her face and other arm.

The video then features the actress’ adorable moments with her daughter Malti. At first, we can see them holding hands and standing together. Then comes a clip of PeeCee holding her in her arms as she takes food for her on a plate. We can also see Malti listening to some music on headphones while her mom smiles looking at her. It is followed by The Sky Is Pink actress flaunting her injury on her eyebrow. Sharing this clip, she captioned it as, “Previously… on #TheBluff.”

Check it out:

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The actress is currently in Australia shooting for her upcoming movie, The Bluff. Her daughter, Malti, has also been accompanying her during the shoots. The global diva often shares pictures and videos from the sets to keep fans updated about her work and life. Not just that, PeeCee often shares glimpses of Malti and her antics; without any doubt, we love seeing them.

Meanwhile, the movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

Talking about her Bollywood projects, reportedly Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, starring Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, has not been shelved. So fans can expect to hear an announcement soon.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra congratulates ‘angel’ Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne for winning Tony Awards 2024: ‘You’re a force…’