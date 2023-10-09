‘Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan…’: Alia Bhatt praises her friends for doing ‘big things’ on global stage

Having already established herself as a force in Indian cinema with her remarkable acting skills, Alia Bhatt is now set to leave an indelible mark on the international stage. Making her Hollywood debut and serving as a global brand ambassador for a luxury brand, she is truly on her way to becoming a global icon. In a recent interview, Alia shared her thoughts on South Asian representation in the world, commending her friends Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and others for their significant achievements on the international front.

In a recent conversation with Vogue Singapore, Alia Bhatt shared her perspective on the significance of being a symbol of South Asian representation on the global stage. She expressed her gratitude for the compliment, acknowledging the struggles faced by many worldwide. Alia noted, “I take that compliment seriously because I know how much of a struggle it’s been for many people all over the world. And I think we’ll always feel like, ‘Okay, are we the last people at the table?’ But that is slowly changing. My friends such as Priyanka (Chopra), Deepika (Padukone), even Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have done big things. The power we share is unique. It’s a cultural hot mine.”

In the same conversation, Alia emphasized the importance of South Asian representation. The Raazi actress conveyed, “It’s one world that we share. I also feel that local content can find a place on the map if it has widespread storytelling.” Referring to works like Money Heist, Squid Game, and India’s Made in Heaven, Alia feels that there’s a plethora of material available for consumption, making choices more challenging.

Alia added, “When it comes to putting together the big pieces, I think it’s on the makers and the people creating to try and put them together with as much sensitivity to people from all walks of life and cultural representations. And it’s on us too to take that narrative forward.”

Speaking of her cinematic endeavors, Alia recently celebrated success with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and is currently engrossed in the filming of Vasan Bala’s Jigra.

