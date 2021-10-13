Priyanshu Painyuli: Knew nothing about gender testing for female athletes until Rashmi Rocket came my way

Ever since Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket has been announced fans cannot keep their calm. The film’s trailer has created a lot of hype and a lot is being talked about it. The matter of gender testing for athletes has never been discussed before in any movie. But after watching the trailer of Rashmi Rocket the actors of the film have opened up on this matter. Earlier it was Taapsee and now it is her co-star Priyankchu Painyuli who opened up about this matter.

In a recent interview, Priyanshu Painyuli revealed that he knew nothing about gender testing for female athletes until Rashmi Rocket came his way. “I asked Akarsh Khurana (director) if we were taking cinematic liberty, or this was true. He told me to Google it.” Priyanshu plays Taapsee’s husband in the movie who becomes her strength when she challenges the archaic system. His character, Gagan Thakur is an army man, another reason that attracted him towards the film. “It was all the more special because coming from an army background, I got to play an army officer for the first time.”

Priyanshu Painyuli has been winning hearts with his wonderful performance in the past few years. From playing the main antagonist in Extraction to the flamboyant Robin in Mirzapur 2. Now he is all set to rule with Rashmi Rocket. Talking about the film he reveals that he never saw it as a female-led plot, because the story is all that matters. “You don’t look at whether its a woman-centric film or a child is a protagonist or an old man. It can be about an ant. The story becomes the hero, and then everybody comes around it. Here, there’s a girl whose story we’re trying to tell. Everybody becomes a protagonist in some sense. But for me, trying to tell a story like this was special. I think we are changing the entire concept of one hero or male hero,” the actor said.

