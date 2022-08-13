Producer Boney Kapoor wishes Sridevi on actress' birth anniversary: 'Happy birthday jaan'

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away in February 2018 leaving the entire nation heartbroken. She was the most talented and beloved diva of her times who excelled not only in terms of acting but also in dance and style statements. Today marks the birth anniversary of the late actress and everyone has been showering her with tributes on social media. Right from her loved ones and fans to all the members of the film fraternity, all of them have reminisced her memories today.

Now, her husband Boney Kapoor has penned a heartfelt and emotional post for the actress on Twitter that reads, “Happy birthday jaan” He has also shared a throwback picture of the two of them together, that is sure to leave anyone emotional. In the throwback photo, Sridevi was seen tugging Boney Kapoor from the back, while he enjoyed a meal. The duo seemingly looked happy in each other's company. It has been over four years since the untimely demise of the prolific actress and the grief of losing her is still there. The actress' loss had left the entire world in deep shock. She was unable to live to see her daughter's debut film Dhadak.

Have a look at Boney Kapoor's Instagram post in love of Sridevi:

Earlier today, Janhvi Kapoor too shared an unseen throwback photo with mother Sridevi, where she wrote about how much she missed her through the years. Till date, Janhvi Kapoor doesn't stop raving about her mother in every interview where her mother's name is mentioned.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is producing numerous big films like Ajith Kumar's next heist drama tentatively titled AK61 and her daughter's next film Mili. He makes his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's rom-com-drama, co-featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor, apart from Mili, will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao and Bawal with Varun Dhawan. As for Sridevi, her last guest appearance was in Zero, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

Also read: INTERVIEW: ‘Ranbir is a fantastic actor… It was a happy unit’: Boney Kapoor on Luv Ranjan’s next