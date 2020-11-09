  1. Home
Producer Firoz Nadiadwala appears before NCB after wife's arrest in connection with drug probe

According to a latest report, Firoz Nadidwala was summoned by the NCB after a drug peddler was arrested in the city a few days ago. Read on to know the details.
27574 reads Mumbai Updated: November 9, 2020 02:51 pm
Producer Firoz Nadiadwala appears before NCB.Producer Firoz Nadiadwala appears before NCB after wife's arrest in connection with drug probe.
Serious trouble mounted for Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided his home in Mumbai. While the producer himself wasn't present at his residence, the NCB team searched his plush apartment and arrested his wife Shabana Saeed. As per reports, Shabana was arrested after 10 grams of marijuana was found at their home in Mumbai's Juhu.

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, had earlier revealed that Firoz Nadiadwala was summoned but he failed to appear before the agency, PTI reported. On Monday, after his wife's arrest, Nadiadwala was seen at the NCB office. The development was confirmed by ANI as they tweeted the producer's picture and wrote, "Mumbai: Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau. His wife Shabana Saeed was arrested by NCB yesterday, in a drug-related case."

Take a look:

According to a latest report in NDTV, Nadidwala was summoned by the NCB after a drug peddler named Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh was arrested in the city a few days ago. 

The NCB team then began tracking Shaikh's clients and this led them to Nadidwala's wife Shabana Saeed who had allegedly purchased 10 gm of marijuana from him, revealed the NCB to the portal. 

Apart from Nadidwala, actor Arjun Rampal's residence was also raided on Monday morning after the actor's partner's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested in a drugs case. The film industry's link to usage of drugs came to light after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. 

