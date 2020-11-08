Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Mumbai home raided by NCB officials in drug probe case: Report

According to a latest report, NCB team recovered some amount of drugs at Firoz Nadidwala's home which is located in a plush area in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has continues its crackdown on the drug case in Mumbai which has led to the arrest of various drug dealers. The NCB is cracking down on various locations in the city and the raids were underway on Sunday as well. ANI confirmed the development as it tweeted, "Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting raids at five locations- Malad, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane. One alleged drug peddler arrested after Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at Andheri and Kharghar areas on the intervening night of 7th and 8th November. #Maharashtra."

While this continues, a team of NCB officials raided leading Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Mumbai home. According to a latest report in India Today, the NCB team recovered some amount of drugs at Nadidwala's home which is located in a plush area in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

However, Firoz himself was not present at home during the raid. His wife was questioned by the NCB team and he is expected to be summoned by the anti-drug agency soon. Firoz Nadiawala's name cropped up in the interrogation after the questioning of a few suspects.

As per the report, the NCB officials conducted four raids in different parts of Mumbai and recovered marijuana and MD in commercial quantity on Saturday evening.

Apart from Nadidwala, Arjun Rampal's partner's brother Agisilaos Demetriades, who was arrested in connection with a drugs case by the NCB was granted bail by a special court on Friday. However, NCB took Agisilaos into custody again with relation to another drug case, reported News 18.

On the other hand, 's ex-manager Karishma Prakash anticipatory bail plea in the alleged drugs case has been adjourned to 10 November.

Credits :India Today

