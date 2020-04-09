Producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani tests negative of COVID 19 after positive diagnosis

Days after Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani was diagnosed positive for COVID 19, she has now tested negative of the deadly virus.

It hasn’t been long when the Bollywood industry got a big jolt after another celebrity was diagnosed with COVID 19. We are talking about producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani who was touted to be the second Bollywood celebrity after Kanika Kapoor to have been infected by the deadly health scare. According to media reports, Shaza had travelled to Sri Lanka and had returned to the country before the lockdown was imposed in India. Ever since then, she has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for the treatment.

And now as per the recent development, Shaza has been tested negative in the latest diagnosis. The news came into light after a source close to the family informed Times of India stating that the lady will be tested again to be sure of her medical condition. The source also claimed if the tests turn out to be negative again, she might be discharged from the hospital. “Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home,” the source was quoted saying.

To recall, after Shaza was diagnosed of COVID 19, her sister Zoa Morani had also developed the symptoms of the highly transmissible virus and was shifted to the Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital where she was also tested positive. In fact, their father, Karim Morani was also tested positive of coronavirus lately. The news was confirmed by his brother, who told Pinkvilla, “Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital.”

