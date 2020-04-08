Producer Karim Morani tests Coronavirus positive; Shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai

After Shaza Morani and Zoa Morani, producer Karim Morani tests positive of COVID 19 and is being treated at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Days after Shaza Morani and Zoa Morani were tested positive of coronavirus, their producer father Karim Morani has also been infected by the deadly virus. According to media reports, the Chennai Express producer has been tested positive of COVID 19 and is shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for the treatment. The news was confirmed by Karim’s brother Mohomed Morani who told Mumbai Mirror that the result as both his daughters are already tested positive of this highly transmissible virus.

“Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital,” Morani’s brother was quoted saying. To note, Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani was the second Bollywood celebrity to have been tested positive after renowned singer Kanika Kapoor. She had returned from Sri Lanka before the lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking about her diagnosis, Karim had told India TV, "It is true Shaza has been found to be coronavirus positive but she has no symptoms. We have admitted her to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai at the moment".

Soon, Shaza’s sister Zoa also developed the symptoms of COVID 19 and was shifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Reportedly, the Morani sisters have been kept in the isolation ward and are getting the treatment for the highly contagious virus.

Talking about coronavirus outbreak, the toll has crossed 5300 in India so far including 164 deaths across the nation. To note, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases so far which has crossed 1000 as of now.

