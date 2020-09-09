Producer Nikhil Dwivedi extends support to Rhea Chakraborty: Would like to work with you when all this over

After Rhea's BFF Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar to Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu backing her, producer Nikhil Dwivedi has now extended his support to the actress.

Rhea Chakraborty's arrest led to several Bollywood celebrities voicing their support for the actress who has been charged with procurement of drugs. From her BFF Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar to Vidya Balan and backing Rhea, producer Nikhil Dwivedi has now extended support to the actress. Dwivedi shared that he would like to work with the actress when all of this is over.

Taking to Twitter, Nikhil Dwivedi shared, "#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea (sic)."

#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 8, 2020

Have the courts convicted her? Incase they do, we shall wait for her to do time and reform. In case she doesnt reform then I shall take my words back. But the media & public needs to stop passing judgment. My support is for #Innocentuntilprovenguilty & not for #RheaChakraborty https://t.co/anunropC1g — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 8, 2020

As is the norm on social media nowadays, Dwivedi faced heat for his tweet. One user commented, "WTH is unlawful n Unfair in ds.. Cud u pls explain... She has been booked in connection to drugs... Which is fairly unlawful....!!" While another wrote, "Nikhil, couldn't have cared less about you but this one tweet is good enough for me to decide to not just watch your work or anything even remotely associated to you. Also, I'll make sure my area of influence too wouldn't watch anything. This is just the beginning of the end."

On Tuesday, social media was flooded with celebs sharing, "Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you," as Rhea was snapped wearing a tee for her NCB interrogation which had this quote.

