Producer Rashmin Majithia on casting Rishi Kapoor in Hindi remake of ‘Chaal Jeevi Laiye’

Rashmin Majithia, who is the producer of the Gujarati film ‘Chaal Jeevi Laiye’ spoke to PTI about being in talks with Rishi Kapoor for the Hindi remake of the film. The 2019 comedy-drama is written and directed by Vipul Mehta and features celebrated actor Siddharth Randeria, alongside Yash Soni and Aarohi Patel. The film follows the story of a workaholic son (Soni) who takes his terminally ill father (Randeria) on a holiday to the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand to fulfill his last wish. Majithia spoke about receiving offers from multiple sources to remake the film in several languages.

Rashmin said, “We spoke to Rishi Kapoor for the Hindi remake. After our Gujarati movie was completed in 30 to 35 weeks, we reached out to him for the Hindi remake. We gave him a one-liner and he was ok with it. He had principally said we can do it and that 'let me freshen up with my health'. He expressed his interest. But unfortunately, we lost him.” The producer further spoke about how they are now looking at other actors from the Hindi film industry to remake the film with.

Rashmin said, “The father-and-son bond is often tied logically, but for the film, we needed logic with emotion. A father often confides in his wife when he feels low, he is unable to express his feelings for his children, especially with his son. People across the world are relating to this untapped (emotion of the) relation. The idea was to show the difference of thoughts between two generations.”

Also Read| Neetu Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor's cherished desires were Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Krishna Raj House redeveloped