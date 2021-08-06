Producer Vibhu Agarwal lands in trouble after Mumbai Police registers sexual harassment case: Reports

Content Warning: This article contains references to abuse and domestic violence. On Friday, Mumbai Police reportedly registered a case against the Chief Executive Officer and producer Vibhu Agarwal for allegedly sexually harassing a woman. Vibhu owns a film production company named Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd. Apart from him, the company's country head Anjali Raina has also been booked.

A tweet shared by Asian News International mentioned that Mumbai Police has registered the case under Section 354 of IPC in Mumbai. The tweet read, “| Police have registered a case against Vibhu Agarwal, the CEO of film production company Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, under Section 354 of IPC in Mumbai. Anjali Raina, the company's country head has also been booked.”

Maharashtra | Police have registered a case against Vibhu Agrawal, the CEO of film production company Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, under Section 354 of IPC in Mumbai. Anjali Raina, the company's country head has also been booked: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Vibhu Agrawal, earlier this year, spoke to ETimes and expressed his thoughts of altering the perception of the Ullu platform to family content. He said, "With ULLU 2.0 about 60 percent of our content has shifted towards making family shows and it is not regulation but we needed to change the perception of our platform. We also have a family and people do look at you differently when you speak about ULLU, which we want to change. It is also not about whether the actor agrees to do an intimate scene or no, as we only have new faces and if one actor refuses there are four others waiting in line to replace him."

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

