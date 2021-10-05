Producer Viveck Vaswani backs friend Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I will always be there for Aryan, Suhana & Gauri'

In an unfortunate turn of events, actor ’s son Aryan was booked by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug case on Sunday, October 3. Amid this crisis, producer and actor Viveck Vaswani has now backed Shah Rukh Khan. He said, “I will always be there for Aryan, Suhana, and Gauri unconditionally”.

Speaking to ETimes, Viveck Vaswani shared that SRK’s family is just like his own. Although he refrained from commenting on the case, Vaswani added that he will stand by SRK’s family ‘unconditionally’. He said, “His children are like my children, his family is like my family and that is how it is and it will always be. I will not comment on what is happening right now since I do not know the true facts of the case. However, for what it is worth, I will always be there for Aryan, Suhana, and Gauri unconditionally; that is what friendship is all about.”

For those unaware, Vivek is currently a dean of a school and deals with youngsters like Aryan at his educational institution on a daily basis. He opined that one cannot condemn young adults as they have much more to see in life ahead of them. He continued, “Today I am the dean of the school of contemporary media at a prestigious academy and I have responsibilities towards many students, a lot of who are Aryan’s age. It is my duty and my responsibility to be for them with compassion with empathy with understanding and with love. We cannot condemn our young adults and students because they have their futures in front of them”.

Aryan Khan’s custody in the ongoing alleged drug case has been extended till October 7. Aryan was detained with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after a drug bust on Cordelia Cruise at the Mumbai coast. Apart from Viveck, several prominent personalities have come out in support of SRK including Pooja Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, Suniel Shetty, and more. was also spotted rushing to Mannat to meet the Khan family in their hard times.

