Producers Guild of India says Sushant Singh Rajput's death used as a tool to defame, slander the film industry

The Producers Guild of India has finally broken their silence on the film industry being termed as a "murky den of substance abuse and criminality" amid Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. They stated how the late actor's death has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members.

"The tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members," penned The Producers Guild of India in an open letter regarding the scathing attacks on the Indian film industry amid Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. According to their statement, a false picture has been painted of the industry as a terrible place for outsiders to aspire to; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality.

While Producers Guild confessed that the industry has its flaws, they proceeded to talk about how it has also employed hundreds of thousands of people, boosts travel and tourism and is one of the most important sources of soft power for India across the world. "We do not negate the personal experiences of anyone from the industry, and undoubtedly many of those entering the business and seeking to establish themselves have faced numerous hardships, struggles and disappointments in the course of building a career here. But that is no different from the challenges and obstacles faced by new entrants in any field that they are not born into - be it politics, law, business, medicine or the media," the statement added.

Inching towards nepotism which has been a major bone of contention, the statement read, "Being born into the industry most definitely affords you the privilege of access and a first break, but after that it is up to each individual's talent, hard work and drive to propel them forward."

"This is to let all aspirants to the film industry know that they should not be misled by the clickbait journalism currently being peddled to advance the sensationalised narrative that the film industry is a terrible place to aspire to work in," Producers Guild wrote and added, "While it is undoubtedly more difficult for those on the outside to get that first chance to display their talent - with perseverance, persistence and a little bit of luck - you can and do succeed. There are too many examples to enumerate across more than a century, of outsiders to the industry who are shining testament to this fact.

"The media must look in the mirror and stop fanning the flames. There are some things more important than advertising revenues and ratings - things like common human decency. Let's show we still have some. In solidarity. The Producers Guild of India," the statement concluded.

