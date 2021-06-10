Prolific Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away; Mamata Banerjee condoles & calls it a 'great loss'

Noted filmmaker and poet, Buddhadeb Dasgupta left for his heavenly abode on Thursday at the age of 77. His loss left several in a state of mourning including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Thursday began with a huge shocker for the Indian Film fraternity as noted Bengali filmmaker and poet, Buddhadeb Dasgupta died in Kolkata at the age of 77. Reportedly, he was suffering from kidney disease. The demise of the noted filmmaker has come as a shocker for everyone and even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee penned a tribute for him. As per a report in India Today, he passed away at 8 AM in his sleep. His loss left the entire film industry in a state of shock.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers." Filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty also took to social media to mourn the loss of the legendary filmmaker and poet. Out of his several works, 5 of his films won National Film Awards for Best Feature Film and he himself won Best Director for 2 of those films.

Take a look:

Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2021

As soon as news of his demise came in, several people from the industry mourned his demise. Rahul Bose took to Twitter and wrote, "Apart from Buddhada’s uncontested cinematic vision (we did Kaalpurush together), it was the man I grew to love. Emotionally acute, sensitive, with an impish sense of humour. We met, hugged and laughed across the world - Kolkata, Bombay, Berlin, Toronto. RIP #BuddhadevDasgupta.” Ram Kamal also shared his condolences and wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to Buddhadeb Dasgupta's family. He was a celebrated filmmaker, and I was fortunate enough to have have interacted with him in Kolkata during my journalism days. We spoke at length about cinema beyond boundaries.#RestInPeace #buddhadebdasgupta."

Take a look:

My heartfelt condolences to Buddhadeb Dasgupta's family. He was a celebrated filmmaker, and I was fortunate enough to have have interacted with him in Kolkata during my journalism days. We spoke at length about cinema beyond boundaries. #RestInPeace #buddhadebdasgupta — Ram Kamal । राम कमल (@Ramkamal) June 10, 2021

Apart from Buddhada’s uncontested cinematic vision (we did Kaalpurush together), it was the man I grew to love. Emotionally acute, sensitive, with an impish sense of humour. We met, hugged and laughed across the world - Kolkata, Bombay, Berlin, Toronto. RIP #BuddhadevDasgupta — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) June 10, 2021

Some of his best-known works include Bagh Bahadur, Kaalpurush, Lal Darja, Swaper Din, Uttara and many more. Known for his poems as well, his published works include Suitcase, Coffin Kimba, Sreshtha Kabita and several more.

Share your comment ×