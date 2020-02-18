Promotional Gimmicks: A boon or a curse for box office success of a film? COMMENT

In recent times, we have often seen films tank horribly at the box office despite aggressive promotions. Do you think promotions play an important part? Comment Below.

Every Friday at the box office a new film lands on the big screen and into the fate of the audience. If it connects on multiple level with the movie-goers, the film turns out to be a blockbuster hit. If not, it tanks massively or at least does a decent job. There are multiple reasons why films become a huge success. From the story, to its star cast to promotions, various reasons play a huge role in its success or failure. However, in recent times, we have often seen films tank horribly at the box office despite aggressive promotions.

The latest example of this is Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal. The duo went all out to promote the film in colleges and universities across India. Days of interviews, media interactions and smiling for endless selfies with fans, the Imtiaz Ali directorial has failed to strike a chord at the box office. Another such film was and starrer Kalank which was made on a massive budget but failed to yield even a decent return.

Another recent example was 's Chhapaak which saw the actress make her way to Delhi and Lucknow for promotions. The film did have a decent run at the box office but it was nowhere close to the kind of box office business Tanhaji made and is still making. Content lies at the heart of everything visual and for it make some moolah, the story needs to connect.

So, do you think promotions play an integral part in the box office success of a film? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

