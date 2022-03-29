Promotions, Pose & Perfection: Shahid Kapoor's BTS video ahead of Jersey's release is too lit

Shahid Kapoor is over the moon these days and rightfully so. After all, his much talked about movie Jersey is finally hitting the screens on April 14 this year. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of the National Award Winning Telugu movie Jersey starring Nani. Jersey will feature Shahid playing the role of a cricketer and he has been pinning high hopes for the movie. In fact, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor has begun with the promotions and is leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans excited for Jersey.

Amid this, Shahid, who is quite active on social media, has shared a BTS video from the promotions of Jersey. In the video, he gave a glimpse of himself shuffling through Jersey promotions in style and his swag was unmatched. Shahid was seen opting for a semi-formal look for the promotions of Jersey and his style game did win hearts. Besides, Shahid also gave a short glimpse of his skills with cricket bat and ball along with the fun he had on the sets of India’s Got Talent 9. He captioned the video as, “Everyday I’m shuffling”.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s post here:

Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The cricket drama will be witnessing a box office clash with Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Apart from Jersey, Shahid is also making headlines for his OTT debut. The project will be helmed by Raj & DK and will also star Raashii Khanna in the lead.

