Proof that Tiger Shroff is the spitting image of dad Jackie Shroff; 5 childhood PICS of the action star

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the most bankable stars of contemporary Bollywood. The young star, who is best known for his extraordinary action and dance skills, made a place for himself in the film industry with some back-to-back blockbusters and power-packed performances. Despite being the son of senior actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger has been successful in staying away from his father's shadow and carving a niche for himself. However, when it comes to his mannerisms and style, Tiger truly resembles his legendary dad. Here's why we think Tiger Shroff is a spitting image of his dad Jackie Shroff

Recently, Jackie Shroff took to his official Instagram page and shared a childhood picture with his beloved mother, Rita Shroff. In the picture, the young Jaggu Da is seen posing for the picture with his mom, who looks lovely in a simple saree, long hair, and bindi. Tiger Shroff, who is clearly moved by his father's Instagram post, commented: "Lv u so much daddy." However, the fans can't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the young Jackie Shroff and his son Tiger Shroff. If you have noticed, some of the Tiger's childhood pictures shared by his mother Ayesha Shroff clearly indicate that the action star looked like a spitting image of his dad Jackie Shroff. Check out Jackie Shroff's Instagram below:

Here we present Tiger Shroff's 5 childhood pictures that prove that he is a spitting image of his father Jackie Shroff. Have a look... 1. Jackie's birthday wishes for Tiger On the special occasion of Jackie Shroff's birthday last year, the young Tiger Shroff clearly shares an uncanny resemblance with his father's younger self. Check out...

2. Tiger with his dear daddy In this picture, the baby Tiger Shroff is seen sitting on his daddy's lap, as the senior actor is seen tying his son's shoe laces.

3. The protective dad This lovely throwback picture, which was shared by Jackie Shroff on Tiger's birthday, clearly shows the protective side of the doting father.

4. A grumpy kid In the picture by Ayesha Shroff, Tiger Shroff is seen flaunting his grumpy side. "May God bless you my son and shower you with blessings for the hard work and love you give your job every single day," the doting mom captioned her post.

5. Happy kids with daddy Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff are seen sitting on the lap of their daddy's lap, in this lovely throwback picture shared by Ayesha Shroff on the occasion of Father's Day.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to shoot intense action scenes; 5 other exciting details