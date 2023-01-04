Protecting dad Shah Rukh Khan to getting a rose from fan: 4 Times Aryan Khan's airport outings made headlines

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Netizens are always curious to know about his whereabouts. He often makes appearances in the city and his pictures go viral on the Internet in no time. Recently, the star kid was seen celebrating the New Year in Dubai with his friends. Interestingly, his and Nora Fatehi's individual pictures clicked with a fan from the same venue in Dubai have surfaced on social media. The viral pictures have led to dating rumours. Netizens are now eagerly waiting for the duo to break their silence on their relationship rumours. All in all, Aryan's every movement is tracked minutely and his eagle-eyed fans keep a close check on whatever he does. Even his airport appearances take the Internet by storm, thanks to his sweet gesture. Aryan always manages to not interact with the paparazzi or his fans. But lately, a lot of his gestures at the airport grabbed everyone's attention. Here's taking a look at five times when Aryan's airport appearances became the talk of the town.

When Aryan Khan's fan gave him a rose In September last year, Aryan was seen making his way out of the Mumbai airport. While he was heading to his car, his fans were seen taking selfies with him. One of the fans was seen getting all emotional and kissing his hand. Aryan was seen patiently posing with them. A young boy was also seen offering a red rose to him. He accepted the rose and went on to greet the fan. His warm gesture was loved by the fans. Fans were seen calling him 'carbon Copy of SRK'. Have a look:

Aryan Khan's salaam reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan Recently, Aryan left for his New Year's vacay in style. He was accompanied by his security personnel. In the video, he was seen sporting an all-black outfit. Soon after he stepped out of his car, he started walking towards the gate without posing for the camera. After the security check, he greeted the guard with a salaam. Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens were left in awe of Aryan. His salaam reminded everyone of his superstar father. One of the users wrote, "Baap ki tarah respect krta hai ye apne fans ki." Another user wrote, "Uff that last one salam."

When Aryan Khan shielded Shah Rukh Khan Whenever Shah Rukh Khan steps out with his kids, their videos storm the Internet. In August 2022, SRK was seen arriving back from a quick vacay with his sons, AbRam and Aryan. Fans at the airport went gaga after seeing King Khan. A fan tried to grab Shah Rukh's hand while clicking a selfie. The actor looked completely shocked and furious. He took a step back and his security came ahead. Even Aryan was quick to stretch out his arm and shield his father.

When Aryan Khan recreated Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ moment In October 2022, Aryan was seen heading out of the city with his sister Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies. During that appearance, he was seen carrying a guitar on his back. It reminded fans of Shah Rukh's scene from the hit film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. A fan commented, "Aryan Khan, a total duplicate of his Dad and as handsome as he is."

Work front Unlike his father, Aryan Khan is set to make his debut as a director and a scriptwriter. He recently took to Instagram and shared an update on his debut project. He informed his fans that he has completed writing it and will now start shooting soon. He wrote, "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action." He has also marked his foray into the luxury lifestyle business.

While speaking to Vogue recently, Aryan revealed how his parents have reacted to the same. He said, "The commonality between the family is that they believe in following what you’re passionate about. My mom is a producer, but she loves interior design. She’s made a successful business out of it because she loves doing it. My dad is an actor, but he also has a VFX studio, a production company, and because we loved sports, we got into it about 10 years ago. Now, there’s a global sporting franchise that’s expanding and doing really well. It’s not like you can either do this or that. I believe that if you like something and feel that there’s an opportunity that presents itself and a void you can fill, you can do a multitude of things." He further added, "My parents are extremely encouraging about the new venture. When you know what you’re passionate about, you can make it your business. Because then business isn’t business anymore, it’s personal. And when business is personal, that’s when it really flourishes."

