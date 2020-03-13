Protection granted to Raveena Tandon, Farah & Bharti by the Punjab High Court in the FIR filed against them

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Punjab Haryana High Court has granted protection to Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh in the FIR registered against them for hurting religious sentiments of a class. The court further prohibits coercive steps taken against them.

Veteran actress , filmmaker Farah Khan, and comedian Bharti Singh have been booked for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a religious group in Farah Khan's show wherein the director quizzes celebrities on general knowledge. In an episode that featured Raveena Tandon and Bharti Singh, the three have been reported to have mocked a word belonging to a specific religious group.

A total of 13 FIRS have been registered in Punjab and Maharasthra wherein allegations against the three women and the show have been made. As reported by the Indian Express, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh have been granted protection by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and it prohibits any coercive steps to be taken against them in the FIR registered in Ropar and Ferozepur under IPC 295A.

The justice of the High court has issued a notice to the Punjab government and has slated March 25, 2020, as the next date of hearing. Advocate Abhinav Sood in the petitions has sought quashing of the FIR stating that there was no deliberate intention of outraging the religious feelings of a class by the three accused. Farah Khan asked Raveena Tandon and Bharti to spell a word. While Raveena could spell it out with ease, Bharti Singh did not know the word. Hence, she referred to another word sounding the same. Further, it was further argued that the allegations are "unjustified, false and incorrect"

