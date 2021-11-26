Proud dad Amitabh Bachchan showers praise on Abhishek Bachchan head of Bob Biswas' release

A father’s love and pride for his child is unconditional, no matter how much he grows up. Amitabh Bachchan just reiterated this fact, as he shared a fan’s pictures of son Abhishek Bachchan on his Twitter with a super sweet, fatherly message. The whole affair was a super cute one. The father-son duo is quite active on social media and is often seen posing together for the gram. Even today’s tweet by Amitabh gave the audience a glimpse into their father-son relationship dynamics.

Big B retweeted a fan’s tweet, who put up multiple pictures of Abhishek Bachchan. In the pictures, Abhishek Bachchan could be seen promoting his upcoming crime thriller, Bob Biswas. The ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ actor looked deliciously dapper in his smart look with specs. Moreover, the actor has grown a beard which suits him ridiculously well. Amitabh Bachchan sweetly retweeted the pictures, with a very endearing caption. He wrote, “my pride .. my blessings ..”. It seems, Big B is all geared up for his son’s new movie’s release, enthusiastically sharing about the movie and promoting Abhishek on his social media.

Check the tweet here:

my pride .. my blessings .. https://t.co/YKVgyRweHt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 25, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan’s next Bob Biswas is a crime-thriller directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Recently, the highly anticipated movie’s first trailer was released which gained a lot of positive response. The movie focuses on the peculiar character of Bob Biswas who was first seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani. Abhishek plays the titular character in the film. For the role, Abhishek had to undergo a massive physical transformation.

