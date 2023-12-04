Proud dad Dharmendra lauds ‘talented’ Bobby Deol’s performance in Animal; internet reacts

The highly anticipated movie of the year, Animal, is roaring high at the box office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, among others, in pivotal roles. While various scenes from the film have already stirred the internet, fans couldn’t stop gushing over Bobby Deol’s character in a never-before-seen avatar. Recently, the actor has also gotten validation from his proud dad and legendary actor Dharmendra on social media.

Dharmendra heaps praise on Bobby Deol's performance for Animal

Today, on December 4, legendary actor Dharmendra took to his social media and posted a still of his son Bobby Deol from the film Animal. Sharing the picture, the actor let his caption do the talking as he wrote, “Talented Bob (accompanied by two hearts and nazar amulet emoji).”

Have a look:

Internet reacts

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans and followers swamped the comments section to heap praises on Bobby Deol’s performance in the film. A fan wrote, “Bomb performance. Rather than dialogues, eyes did much of talking”, a second fan wrote, “Talent to virasat me mila hai.... DNA me mix hai Dharam ji.”, “ har phase charcha,” wrote a third user.

“This year is the name of DEOL,s comeback. Do this so that the world remembers,” chimed in another fan. In addition to this, several fans added a touch of love dropped red-heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji in the comments section.

Bobby Deol gets teary-eyed

Notably, a while back, the Race 3 actor Bobby Deol who garnered much attention for his role, was also seen getting emotional. In a pap video, the actor was seen visibly moved as he sat in his car as he reflected his gratitude for the newfound success after an uncertain period in his career. The video not only went viral on the internet but left fans heart-melting.

Take a look:

Animal marks the second Bollywood film of Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Kabir Singh. The film, boasting a stellar star cast, was released earlier this week on December 1 in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ever since its first day of release, fans have been flocking to theaters to watch the film.

