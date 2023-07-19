Proud dad Farhan Akhtar celebrates daughter Shakya's graduation with Javed Akhtar, ex wife Adhuna and family

Farhan Akhtar is beaming with pride as his elder daughter Shakya Akhtar graduated from Lancaster University, UK. On July 18, the actor-director shared some pictures and videos from his daughter's graduation ceremony and it was truly heartwarming. Farhan's father-screenwriter Javed Akhtar and his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani were also present at the event.

Farhan Akhtar celebrates daughter Shakya's graduation

Taking to his Instagram, Farhan shared a bunch of photos from his daughter's graduation ceremony. He wrote, "Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards .. the world is yours." Tagging his sister Zoya Akhtar and his younger daughter Akhira Akhtar, the actor wrote, "Missed you."

Hrithik Roshan commented, "(red heart emoji) amazing." Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations Shakya." And, Zoya Akhtar who could not attend the ceremony, commented, "FOMO!!!!! Congratulations my Shakalaka baby!!! You are the smartest in the clan."

In the pictures, Farhan can be seen posing with his father Javed Akhtar, mother Honey Irani, Shabana Azmi, his wife Shibani Akhtar, his ex-wife Adhuna, along with his daughter Shakya and her friends.

Have a look:

In June, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor shared two adorable pictures from his London diary. His wife Shivani and elder daughter Shakya also accompanied him on the trip. In the first frame, Farhan and Shakya are seen sporting their best smiles for the camera. The second frame shows Shivani joining them.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Lazy luncheon in sunny London." Fans loved the post of Farhan and showered love in the comment section. One wrote, "Awesome", while another one commented, "Nice Click."

Meanwhile, Farhan is set to direct Jee Le Zaara. On the occasion of his first directorial Dil Chahta Hai completed two decades, the actor shared the good news.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar delays Jee Le Zaraa; Will act in Aamir Khan’s Campeones before directing Don 3