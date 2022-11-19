Proud dad Farhan Akhtar shares a glimpse of daughter Akira’s stage performance; ‘The world is your oyster’

Farhan Akhtar , the renowned actor-filmmaker, is also a gifted singer and has turned playback singer for many of his films. The multi-faceted talent is also highly active with his stage performances, which has a major fan following among music lovers. Interestingly, the talented artist's younger daughter Akira Akhtar has clearly inherited her father's musical sense and singing skills. Recently, proud father Farhan Akhtar treated his followers with a special video of his dear daughter's stage performance with her band.

In the video shared by Farhan Akhtar, his younger daughter Akira Akhtar is seen performing the chartbuster song 'Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing' by Tori Kelly, along with her music band. The proud dad, who shared the video on his official Instagram handle, wrote: "You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar .. keep going... the world is your oyster. @shannondonaldmusic big hug (you know why). Shout out to the incredible band on stage last night @chaituontheroll @viviandsouza @rahulwadhwani29 @linfomation ."

Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi, and others react to Farhan Akhtar's video

The family members and close friends of Farhan Akhtar and Akira, including the actor-filmmaker's wife Shibani Dandekar, his step-mother Shabana Azmi, director Farah Khan, musician Vishal Dadlani, Suzzanne Khan, and others praised the young talent in the comments section. 'What a star,' wrote Shibani, who shares a warm bond with Farhan's daughters Shakya and Akira. "So proud of you Akira. Dada and Dima," reads Shabana's comment.

Farhan Akhtar's family

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to the famous hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani with who he has two daughters, Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar. Farhan and Adhuna parted ways after 16 years of marriage, in 2017. The actor-filmmaker tied the knot with famous model-singer Shibani Dandekar this year, after a couple of years of courtship.

