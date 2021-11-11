Proud dad Sanjay Kapoor has the sweetest wish for daughter Shanaya Kapoor as she begins shooting

Shanaya Kapoor is one of those star kids who enjoys a massive fan following even before she has made her big Bollywood debut. All eyes were on Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter ever since her debut project had been announced and everyone is waiting to see her shine on the silver screen. Well, it looks like Shanaya has taken her first step today and begun shooting for her upcoming project. Sanjay is a proud father as he took to his Instagram handle to share series of pictures with his daughter to wish her luck on the first day of shooting.