Proud dad Varun Dhawan drops cutesy post announcing the arrival of baby girl with Natasha Dalal; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are currently on cloud nine. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last night, on June 3. Veteran filmmaker and grandfather David Dhawan confirmed the happy news first yesterday night. Since then, celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Rakul Preet Singh have extended their warm wishes to the couple.

A while ago, the proud dad Varun Dhawan shared the most joyous news of his life with his fans and followers. Check it out.

Varun Dhawan requests privacy from media after welcoming baby girl with Natasha Dalal

Today, on June 4, a while back, the Baby John actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a cutesy post about the arrival of his daughter with Natasha Dalal. The video was an animated one featuring an endearing basket decorated with balloons and flowers. One can also see a pet inside it, representing the couple’s dog, Joey. He held a card with “Welcome lil sis” written on it.

Simultaneously, the text over it mentioned, "Our baby girl is here". The name of their daughter has yet to be revealed, but the star, on behalf of his 'elated family—Dalals and Dhawans'—expressed joy on the arrival of 'Baby Dhawan'.

The note on the couple’s behalf further read, “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding.”

“Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. हरे राम हरे राम, राम राम हरे हरे कृष्ण हरे कृष्ण कृष्ण कृष्ण हरे हरे।” read the caption on the post.

Take a look:

Fans extend their wishes to the couple

Soon after the post was shared, fans swamped the comment section with their congratulatory messages. A fan wrote, “You guys going to be the beat, Parents @varundvn @natashadalallabel,” another fan remarked, “ I'm super happy for you guys. Laxmi hui hain Bhagwan jee aise hi khusiyaan banaye rakhe,” and a third fan mentioned, "Congratulations, My Love Bird's. So Happy For you guys.”

For the uninitiated, Varun and Natasha tied the nuptial knot in a private ceremony on January 24, 2021. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year, on February 18.

