Proud father Amitabh Bachchan shares a heartfelt post for his 'truest uttaraadhikaari' Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is a doting father to his son Abhishek Bachchan and he is often seen having his back. From being Abhishek’s support system to his greatest cheerleader, Amitabh Bachchan has always dished out major fatherhood goals. Amitabh has every reason for being a proud father. Both the Bachchans have been extremely successful in their careers. Time and again, Amitabh lovingly calls Abhishek his uttaraadhikaari. Just a few hours ago, Big B made another post for his uttaraadhikaari and it is just so wholesome!

Amitabh took to his Instagram to share a collage of two pictures. In one of the pictures, Amitabh stood in a car, with fans swarmed around him. In the another one, it was Abhishek who stood with hundreds of fans. An exceptionally proud moment for Amitabh, he wrote, “.. मेरे बेटे , बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे , वो मेरे बेटे होंगे You are Abhishek .. the truest uttaraadhikaari .. my pride , my ultimate joy ..” Of course, the picture went viral within minutes. Fans showered their love on their favourite father-son duo.

Take a look at Amitabh's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has several projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s mythological fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. He is also set to make a cameo in Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath. Meanwhile, Abhishek will be next seen in R Balki's film Ghoomer. Abhishek was recently seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film that had been released on an OTT platform managed to win hearts and received great reviews on social media. Besides this, Abhishek also will be returning with the next season of Breathe: Into The Shadows.

