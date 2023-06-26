Proud husband Ranveer Singh grateful to witness Deepika Padukone unveil World Cup trophy

Last year, Deepika Padukone created history when she became the first Indian to unveil the World Cup trophy. On December 19, 2022, the Bollywood star was at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar where she unveiled the official FIFA World Cup trophy before the final between Argentina and France kicked off. The actress has made India proud on several occasions beyond the entertainment sector. Now, her husband Ranveer Singh shared his emotions when he saw Deepika unveiling the trophy.

Ranveer Singh was proud to see Deepika unveil the world cup trophy

Talking to ETimes, Ranveer Singh shared it was a proud moment for him to witness Deepika unveil the trophy. Talking about the 'grand and glorious' FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ranveer said, "I was happy to be there with my wife. I was so proud to see her unveil the WC trophy with a player I really admire - Iker Casillas, the legendary Spanish keeper. That evening was incredible. I'm grateful I got to do that." For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was accompanied by Iker Casillas, captain of the 2010 World Cup-winning Spanish team, during the pre-match ceremony.

After unveiling the World Cup, Deepika shared a video on social media and wrote, "From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, i truly couldn’t have asked for more." The Bajirao Mastani actress was dressed in white shirt, brown overcoat, and black belt.

Why was Deepika invited to unveil the World Cup trophy?

Deepika is the brand ambassador for French fashion brand Louis Vuitton, which was the official travel case manufacturer for the FIFA World Cup trophy. Her presence was courtesy of her association with the brand. Last year, Deepika also made her debut as an esteemed jury member in the Cannes Film Festival as one of its eight-member jury. In November last year, the gorgeous actress completed 15 years of being an actor.

