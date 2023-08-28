'Proud' Kriti Sanon launches poster of sister Nupur's pan-India movie Tiger Nageswara Rao; see PIC

Kriti Sanon has made a name for herself in a short span of time in Bollywood. She started out with Heropanti co-starring Tiger Shroff and has since acted in several successful movies. Lately, her younger sister Nupur Sanon has also been active in showbiz and has appeared in music videos. Kriti is now doing her bit to promote her little sister.

Kriti Sanon shares Nupur's first look from her upcoming movie

Kriti recently took to her Instagram to share the first-look poster of her sister Nupur Sanon. It was from the upcoming pan-India Telugu movie Tiger Nageswara Rao. In the picture, a gorgeous-looking Nupur can be seen looking out of a train window. Kriti captioned it, "Nothing makes me feel prouder than to launch my sister’s first PAN INDIA film Poster!" #TigerNageswaraRao Meet our TIGER'S LOVE Introducing @nupursanon as the lovely Sara from the GRAND."

Tiger Nageswara Rao is written and directed by Vamsee. It stars Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon in the lead role. Anupam Kher and Gayatri Bharadwaj appear in supporting roles. The movie will hit the cinema screens on October 20.

Work-wise, Nupur made her first appearance in the music video Filhaal in 2019. She was featured alongside Akshay Kumar in it. The actress also featured in its sequel Filhaal 2 in 2021 as well as the web series Pop Kaun.

Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. The film met with an overwhelmingly negative response and it underperformed at the box office. However, the actress got the happiest news of her career this week. She was bestowed with the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi. She shared the award with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sanon recently launched her production company titled Blue Butterflies. Its maiden project is Do Patti. The film will star Kajol in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, the movie Do Patti will also feature Sanon. Other than that, Kriti will also star alongside Tiger Shroff in Ganpath and Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic movie, respectively. Apart from these, she has also signed to star in The Crew with Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon reacts to Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success; 'I'm so happy'