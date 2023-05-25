'Proud' mom Juhi Chawla drops happy pics from daughter Jahnavi's graduation ceremony; Priyanka Chopra REACTS

Actress Juhi Chawla is quite active on social media. She makes sure to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts on Instagram. On Wednesday, Juhi took to her handle and shared pictures from her daughter Jahnavi's graduation ceremony. Recently, she graduated from Columbia University. The mother-daughter duo looked all things happy as they posed for the pictures.

Juhi Chawla is a proud mommy

Juhi shared a bunch of pictures on her handle. The first picture featured the perfect family portrait. Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta are seen striking a pose with their daughter and son. Jahnavi is seen holding a bouquet in her hand and sporting her graduation coat. One of the pictures features Juhi's son Arjun, who is seen expressing excitement about his sister's graduation. The other pictures feature Jahnavi in a candid moment. Along with the pictures, Juhi wrote, "Proud & Happy" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans were seen reacting to it. Priyanka Chopra commented, "Wohooo congratulations." Raveena Tandon, Tanuja Chandra, Tanishaa Mukerji and Onir were also seen congratulating the star kid.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a close bond with Juhi, took to Twitter and cheered for Jahnavi. While reacting to her picture shared by Juhi, he wrote, "This is so awesome. Can't wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz."

SRK's son Aryan Khan and Juhi's daughter too share a rapport just like their parents. Their videos and pictures from one of the meetings they attended together took social media by storm. SRK and Juhi co-own the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. During one of the meetings, SRK and Juhi decided to give it a miss and their kids stepped in their shoes.

Meanwhile, Juhi was last seen in the thriller series Hush Hush alongside Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami.

