'Proud mom' Raveena Tandon drops singing video of Rasha; Says 'She is blessed with a talent that I never had'

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Tandon is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She is one of the most loved star kids in town and has also become paparazzi's favorite too. Raveena, who ruled the 90s with her effortless charm, is often seen sharing adorable videos and pictures of Rasha on social media. On Wednesday, Raveena took to Instagram and shared a video of Rasha singing an English song at a party. She also wrote that she is proud of her daughter as she is the only one blessed with singing talent in the family.

Rasha Tandon's singing video leaves netizens impressed

Raveena shared the video with fans and penned a long heartfelt note. The video also featured Raveena and Rasha's aunt but as background singers. Raveena's post read, "On #worldmusicday I celebrate all those who are gifted with music and song! Our Nation has so much talent and we are blessed that we revel in our music , dance and Art and are free to live the musical life ! Lucky are they.. Ma Saraswatis blessings! I take so much pride in the fact that @rashathadani was blessed with a talent that I never had! You’ll agree with me@if you watch till the end!. One graceful singer in the family is enough! Rashas @nrhouseofdesign Maasi and me being the back up singers and indulgent audience." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, netizens were seen reacting to it. They were impressed by Rasha's talent. A user wrote, "Wows am surprise, it's really good voice." Another user wrote, "Beautiful." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Rasha will make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's next film. It will also mark the debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla, "Raveena and Anil Thadani’s 17-year-old daughter Rasha will make her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film. She will be paired with Aaman Devgan. It’s a very special character and Abhishek feels that Rasha fits best for the part. His lead pair has already started prepping for the film. They will require to undergo a couple of trainings, which they have already begun. Both the youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey with Abhishek’s guidance."

