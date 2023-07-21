'Proud' mom Shefali Shah shares happy pics from Aryaman's graduation ceremony; says 'Bursting with joy'

Actress Shefali Shah, who was recently seen in a special appearance in Vidya Balan's film Neeyat, shared a heartwarming post for her son Aryaman Shah on Friday. She posted a bunch of pictures from her son's graduation ceremony. The pictures also featured her husband and director-producer Vipul Shah and their second son Maurya. Along with the pictures, Shefali penned an emotional note as she was all things proud of her son.

Shefali Shah gets emotional as her son Aryaman Shah gets graduated

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Shefali is seen sporting a gorgeous white floral saree with a pink blouse while her husband Vipul is seen wearing a white shirt and jeans. Aryaman wore his graduation robe while Maurya twinned with their dad. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress looked happy as she posed with her son. She called his graduation ceremony 'one of the most important and proud moments’ of a parent's life.

She wrote, "When my kids were babies, each moment was a new achievement. Their first flip over on their tummy, the first time they crawled, their first steps, first words. To the first time they tied their shoe laces. Many firsts and each one as special as the other. Then came the first day of toddlers school, fear rolling down through tears for them and me, then the colours, alphabets, poems, friends... with them I grew. But as they grew older there weren’t very many firsts, yet each grade, each goal scored, each medal won, each meal they cooked, each laundry they did was as important. One more step towards coming on their own."

Shefali added that she was crossing a 'milestone' with her son as he graduated. She continued, "And here we are today, celebrating one of the most important and proud moments of a parents life, our sunshine boy’s graduation. I don’t know if it means as much to him, as it does to us. But as I saw him clean shaved, looking so handsome and royal in his robe, fiddling with the ill fitting graduation cap, seeming cool as a cucumber like it was no big deal... I realised I was crossing another milestone with him. Winning an accolade much more magnificent than any I have ever won. But our young man is still my little baby. He searched for us from the stage, smiled blushingly and took instructions from our gestures (across a hall filled with hundreds) to readjust his crown. Smiled, tipped his hat, shook hands with the chancellor, received his graduation certificate with pride and humility. Ofcourse I have waited for this day and dreamt of it innumerable times but to be there watching him sprout his wings I flew higher than I can ever explain."

In the end, Shefali wrote that she feels 'truly blessed' by her babies. She added, "He then showed us around his campus, library, classrooms his first accommodation with a common kitchen everything. We planned on going for a very nice celebratory dinner but by the time we did go everything had shut. We luckily found a hole in the wall take away pizza place, we stood together on the street in the square sharing the food. It couldn’t have been a better celebration even if we tried. Because any moment no matter how special or ordinary becomes priceless and precious because of my babies and I truly truly feel blessed by them."

On the work front, Shefali was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G also starring Rakul Preet Singh.

