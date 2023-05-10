'Proud' mom Sushmita Sen drops Renee's version of Adele's song Set Fire To The Rain; Fans are impressed

Actress Sushmita Sen is often seen cheering her daughters Alisah and Renee Sen on social media. On Wednesday afternoon, she took to Instagram and shared a video of Renee. The star kid recently uploaded her version of Adele’s hit song Set Fire To The Rain. The doting mommy was all praise for her beautiful voice. She shared a sweet heartfelt note for Renee along with the video.

Earlier today, Sushmita shared the video and wrote, "From the first sound of her calling me Maa…to singing this song by @adele oh so beautifully…Her voice remains that of an Angel!! So proud of you Shona @reneesen47 #sharing #myheartbeat I love you guys!!!" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, Renee commented, "I love you Maa. I am the happiest when I sing to you!!! Dugga Dugga." Sushmita's fans were also seen showering love on her daughter. A fan wrote, "She has your smile. Growing gracefully." Another fan wrote, "I had goosebumps listening to this.. Truly angelic voice." One of the comments also read, "your grace & beauty is seen in your daughters ... Renee's voice to that song is music & melody that captures the heart."

On Tuesday, Renee shared her cover on her handle and thanked Sushmita for being her 'biggest strength'. She wrote, "This has been one of my most favourite songs for a long time now… Adele is pure magic and singing her songs makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy listening to my attempt. Thank you so much @raghavtripathi and @rohittriipathi for helping me technically… you’re just the best duo. Maa, thank you for being my biggest strength and giving me the encouragement to be my best!!! I love you."

Meanwhile, Sushmita is currently busy shooting for her next, Aarya 3. She recently resumed the shoot after recovering well. The actress suffered a heart attack while she was shooting for a project. After Sushmita shared the news with her fans, it took social media by storm.

