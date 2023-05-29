‘Proud parents’ Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene beam with joy as son Ryan graduates from high school-PICS

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene are proud parents to two sons- 20-year-old Arin, and 18-year-old Ryan Nene. The actress is quite active on social media, and she loves sharing glimpses of her life with Dr Shriram Nene and their kids Arin and Ryan, on social media. Madhuri’s younger son Ryan recently completed his schooling, and the actress and her husband attended the convocation ceremony held at his school, the American School of Bombay. They were elated as they celebrated their son’s graduation!

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene share pics as son Ryan graduates from high school

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene took to their Instagram accounts to share a series of pictures from the convocation ceremony. The first one is a solo picture of Ryan, while the next one is a video clip from the convocation ceremony. Ryan is seen dressed in a graduation robe, and his parents are heard cheering for him as his name is called out. The last picture shows Madhuri, Dr Shriram Nene and Arin posing with Ryan. Ryan is seen in his graduation robe with a certificate in his hand, while Madhuri Dixit and her hubby look absolutely delighted to celebrate their son’s graduation.

The caption read, “Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights #DrNene #graduation #proudparent #congratulations #son #proudmoment #success #cheers #instagram #instagood.” Check out the post below!

Meanwhile, in March this year, Madhuri’s son Ryan celebrated his 18th birthday. Sharing a picture with him, Madhuri penned a lovely note for him that read, “Dear Ryan, cannot believe you are 18 years old already and it’s time for you to spread your wings. You have a brilliant mind and a kind and generous soul. The world needs people like you. Wish you the very best for a fantastic future. Happy Birthday my son. Loads of love to you.”

