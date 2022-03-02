Proud parents Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu attend their 'first in person PTM' for baby Inaaya; PICS

Let’s be honest, we love seeing all the adorable families of Tinsel town. Be it Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with their babies Mehr and Guriq or Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with their little girl Inaaya, it is always a delight to watch these young families. Coming to Soha and Kunal, their baby girl Inaaya is their world. For a while now, the two have documented her life on their Instagram, capturing the special moments in her life and making them immortal on social media. On Tuesday, Soha shared some pics from her and Kunal’s very first in-person PTM (Parent-Teacher Meeting) and the two couldn’t be any happier.

In the last couple of years, COVID-19 has robbed us of our simple pleasures. Just as kids have lost out on their school experience to an online one, parents too haven’t been able to meet the teachers face-to-face for their child's academic assessment. Do you remember PTMs? While kids might have been scared, parents loved them. Fortunately, it is all returning back to normal. In Soha’s story, we could see how she and Kunal looked super excited as they attended Inaaya’s very first in-person PTM with her teacher. Both could be seen writing in a notebook as they attended the session with the teacher. Along with the pics, Soha also put a sweet sticker that read ‘Thank you teachers’.

Meanwhile, last year Soha had shared a pic on Inaaya’s very first day of school. In the picture, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu could be seen taking her first steps in her 'big school'. She wore a yellow frock with her hair tied back. She donned cute pink sandals and climbed up the stairs of her school. With the picture, Soha had written, “Taking the first step - literally and metaphorically. #alwaysascending #bigschool."

