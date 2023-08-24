'Proud' Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates 'brilliant minds' at ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 success; see post

Just a couple of hours ago, India scripted history by becoming the first nation to successfully and softly land the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover on the Moon’s south polar region. The historic moment was witnessed by millions of Indians across the globe who flooded social media with congratulatory messages. Be it Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan, many Indian celebs extend their best wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its entire team of scientists who worked hard day and night for this day.

A couple of minutes ago, desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas also congratulated ISRO for making this ambitious mission a success.

Priyanka Chopra roots for Chandrayaan-3 success

Taking to her Instagram stories, the former Miss India World shared a video of the iconic moment when the lander module safely landed on the Moon’s surface. She also attached a picture of the lander shared by ISRO on its official social media handle.

Sharing the story, the Mary Kom actor wrote, “India on the Moon. #proud. Congratulations to the brilliant minds @ISRO for making the @Chandryaa-3 such a success!”

Take a look:

About Chandrayaan-3

At around 6:04 pm today, the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander touched down on the Moon’s surface. The lander also carried along the Pragyan rover which has safely disembarked from it. The rover module will now embark on its 14-day assignment tasked by the ISRO scientists.

