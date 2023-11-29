‘Proud, prouder, proudest’, Akshay Kumar pens heartwarming note as wife Twinkle Khanna launches new book

Twinkle Khanna explored the world of acting before finally bidding it adieu and finding solace in writing. As of now, she has already authored three books. As she launched her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, her husband Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt note for her on Instagram. Read on!

Akshay Kumar pens note for wife Twinkle Khanna as she launches new book

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are an unconventional Bollywood couple who have openly spoken about their fun relationship. As the former actress launched her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, Akkie penned a sweet note for her expressing how proud he is.

Taking to Instagram, the Mission Mangal actor shared a picture of Twinkle from the book launch event. As she held the labor of her hard work, her book in her hands, she gave a million-dollar smile. Sharing that precious photo, Akshay wrote, “Proud, prouder, proudest. That’s how you always make me feel, whether it’s to take up writing, going back to the university in your 40’s or just defying age and norms every chance you get. And today as you launch your new book, #WelcomeToParadise I just know it will add inches to my already big chest. Congratulations Tina @twinklerkhanna.”

Take a look:

On reading those words of encouragement from her husband, Twinkle was all hearts. She took to the comments section and commented, “You are the best. Earlier, Twinkle Khanna has authored books like Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Twinkle Khanna's star-studded book launch

As the writer unveiled her latest masterpiece, several biggies from B-town attended the event to support her. Apart from her family members Akshay Kumar and Dimple Kapadia, celebs like Jackie Shroff, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, and many others arrived at the event.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s everyday ritual

A day ago, Khanna posted a picture in which the couple can be seen enjoying a game of cards. In the captions, she revealed the family tradition they still follow. “While we play 10 rounds of rummy most evenings, it's not always in such fancy attire. His parents played cards every night, and I suppose we've continued the tradition in our own way,” Khanna wrote.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, Jackie Shroff share hearty moments at Twinkle Khanna's book launch; WATCH