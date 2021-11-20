'Proud of to say you are my son': Amitabh Bachchan reviews Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas Trailer

For any artist getting appreciation from the audience is big but receiving praise from family is even more special. And, recently, this seems to have happened with Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek's next film, Bob Biswas' trailer was released yesterday and well, none other than, megastar Amitabh Bachchan reviewed it. On seeing his son play the iconic character from Kahaani, Big B could not resist praising Abhishek and his act in the trailer. The senior star was quick to express his feelings on social media.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan retweeted Red Chillies Production handle's tweet featuring Abhishek's trailer and expressed that he was proud of him. Sharing it, Big B wrote, "T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !!" This isn’t the first time that Big B has praised Abhishek's performance. Previously, when his film The Big Bull was released, Big B turned Abhishek's cheerleader back then too. Now, as Bob Biswas trailer was out, Mr Bachchan watched and reshared the trailer with fans.

Take a look:

T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !! https://t.co/yk3BIzJIEb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2021

Apart from Mr Bachchan, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor and other celebs also were excited about the upcoming thriller that is a spin off on Kahaani's character Bob. The film showcases the life story of Bob, who is a merciless contract killer with memory loss.

The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, who plays Bob Biswas' wife. The trailer impressed not just celebs but the audience too. It is directed by Diya A. Ghosh and backed by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh. It is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021.

