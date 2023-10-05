'Proud' Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol cheer on Rajveer Deol as Dono releases: You have worked so hard...

The highly anticipated Dono has already hit the theaters today. Taking forward the family legacy, the son of Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol is making his acting debut with the film alongside Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Dhillon. The film becomes even more special for it will also mark the directorial debut of Avnish S. Barjatya, the son of renowned filmmaker, Sooraj Barjatya. While the family of fresh talents has always been supporting the debutantes from the very beginning, nonetheless, the day today indeed is really special. Thus, the proud father, Sunny Deol, and uncle, Bobby Deol posted best wishes for Rajveer Deol.

Sunny Deol posts best wishes for son, Rajveer Deol as Dono releases

Today, October 5 is the big day for debutantes, Rajveer, Paloma, and Avnish as their debut project, Dono is creating a buzz in the theaters. The proud father, Gadar 2-star Sunny Deol posted an adorable photograph with his son, Rajveer. In the photo, the two can be seen sharing a warm hug. He captioned the post, “All the best my son (followed by red-heart emojis)”

Take a look!

Soon after the post was shared, Sunny’s brother and actor, Bobby Deol and actress Poppy Jabbal dropped red heart emojis along with other fans.

Bobby Deol turns cheerleader for Rajveer Deol with a sweet post

In addition to this, Bobby Deol also turned cheerleader for Rajveer as he shared a super happy picture with his nephew. Along with the post, he penned an endearing caption as he wrote, “I can’t wait for tonight! You have worked so hard for this day beta and finally, the moment has arrived when we all will see you living your dream on the big screen.”

He further recalled the release day of his debut film and continued writing, “28 years back this day was a very special day in my life when my first film released and today it’s become even more special because my Rajveer’s first film is releasing. We all are very proud of you! Good Bless you!!#DonoTheFilm #Dono”

Take a look!

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff also lauded the debutantes as he shared the film poster on his Instagram story. He dropped a smiling face with a heart emoji and tagged the lead actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon in the story.

Take a look!

About Dono

The Avnish S. Barjatya’s directorial; Dono is a love story set against the backdrop of a grand destination wedding. The film was released in the theaters today.

ALSO READ: Dono: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Suniel Shetty to attend grand premiere of Rajveer Deol, Paloma’s film