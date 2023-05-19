Proud wife Anushka Sharma cheers for hubby Virat Kohli after he scores a century at IPL match; See POST

Anushka Sharma, the popular Bollywood actress has always been the biggest cheerleader to her husband, the celebrated cricketer Virat Kohli. The PK actress is often spotted at most cricket matches of her husband, cheering for him along with the audience. When she is unable to accompany him, Virat is mostly seen video-calling Anushka, immediately after the match, right from the ground. Recently, the actress cheered for her husband, who scored a century at the IPL match, with a special Instagram story.

Proud wife Anushka cheers for Virat

The Bollywood star, who was extremely proud to see her husband score a century at the recently held RCB vs SH IPL match, took to her Instagram handle and shared a special story. Anushka Sharma shared a collage of Virat Kohli's candid clicks from the playground, along with a lovely caption that reads: "He is (dynamite emoji) What a inning (red heart and 100 percent emojis)..."

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was seen video-calling his wifey dearest immediately after the massive win, to share his happiness. The fans of the celebrated couple, who witnessed this adorable moment, have shared the video on social media handles. Anushka and Virat are now receiving immense love from their audiences for their mutual devotion and admiration.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post below: