Proud of you Bhaiyu: Amitabh Bachchan shares a scene from Dasvi; Lauds son Abhishek's acting skills in it

The Dasvi mania has begun! After creating much of a buzz in the town, Abhishek Bachchan’s much awaited movie Dasvi finally got released last week on Netflix. The movie happens to be a social comedy and is helmed by Tushar Jalota. Apart from Abhishek, the movie also features Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead. Interestingly, Abhishek is seen playing the role of a Haryanvi politician, while Nimrat is seen as his wife in the movie. Fans are absolutely loving Abhishek’s performance in the movie and it seems Big B is on cloud 9 as his son achieves greater heights. Today, on Twitter Amitabh couldn’t stop gushing about Abhishek’s immaculate performance.

Big B retweeted a fan’s tweet who was complimenting Abhishek’s performance. Along with the tweet, Amitabh proudly wrote, “this shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan." Amitabh and Abhishek are very close to each other and Big B is Abhishek’s biggest cheerleader. The tweet was an instant hit and fans hopped in to appreciate Abhishek’s extraordinary performance.

Check Amitabh's tweet:

Meanwhile, talking about Dasvi in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that he had played an ode to his father in one of the scenes of the movie. Sharing the details, Abhishek said, “In my work, I have my own way of paying an ode to some of my favourite things. And I do it in my own way. It is just a kick for me. And I did something in the film and after we shot it and I remember Tushar came and I said this is my ode to my father”.

