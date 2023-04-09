PSI 2: Anupam Mittal wins Asmita Patel Global School of Trading presents Stylish Business Personality

The second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons successfully took place on 7th April in Mumbai. Celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Sania Mirza, Govinda, and many others brought their fashion A-game to the award ceremony and made it a memorable night. Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports, and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized, and entrepreneur Anupam Mittal won the award for the Asmita Patel Global School of Trading presents Stylish Business Personality.

Several reputed brands and platforms joined hands with Pinkvilla to make this a successful night. One of India’s leading schools for stock market trading and investing, Asmita Patel Global School of Trading expressed its delight over its association with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the awards show in the capacity of being the Education partner of the event. Led by Asmita Patel, a mentor with 17+ years of experience, the school is home to professional, seasoned traders as well as absolute beginners.

Anupam Mittal wins Stylish Business Personality award

Anupam Mittal is one of the judges of the popular show Shark Tank India 2 and is now a known face owing to the popularity of the show. The entrepreneur is the owner of People Group and the founder of the popular platform Shaadi.com. He is also popular due to his stylish outfit choices and the entrepreneur won the Asmita Patel Global School of Trading presents Stylish Business Personality award at Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2.

Asmita Patel, Founder & Director, Asmita Patel Global School of Trading, and Nandini Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Pinkvilla presented the award to Anupam Mittal on stage. Despite his shoulder injury for which he was seen in a shoulder brace, Anupam put his stylish foot forward with a black suit on the red carpet.

