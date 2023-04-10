PSI 2: Neelam, Bhavana, Maheep, and Seema win Cavinkare Indica Easy presents Stylish Glam Squad of the Year

April 7 witnessed a star-studded grand night as the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards was held at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. Several big names from the industry including Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Govinda, and others arrived in style and made this event a memorable one. The first season of the show had a staggering 1 billion reach when it debuted on June 16, 2022, across all digital platforms.

Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports, and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh, the cast of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives were awarded the Cavinkare Indica Easy presents Stylish Glam Squad of the Year.

Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh- the Stylish Glam Squad

To make the grand night a memorable and glamorous one, many reputed brands joined hands with Pinkvilla to sponsor different award categories. Pinkvilla had already announced Cavinkare Indica Easy as the hair colour partner for this edition of the awards show. CavinKare created the shampoo hair color segment under the brand ‘Indica Easy’ and has well-established imagery on convenience. Being the No.1 shampoo hair color brand trusted by millions, Indica has always been at the forefront of constant innovation to provide a range of products in the hair color category that embodies great quality and value.

Cavinkare sponsored the award category of Stylish Glam Squad of the Year and it was won by Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh. Neelam is a popular actress and jewelry designer. She is the wife of the film director Samir Soni. Bhavana Pandey is Chunky Panday's wife and the glamorous Ananya Pandey’s mother. Maheep Kapoor is an entrepreneur and wife of Bollywood actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor. Seema Sajdeh is the ex-wife of Sohail Khan. These four are popular social media sensations and were seen in the binge-worthy reality show-style documentary series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

