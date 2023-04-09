PSI 2: Paparazzi's banter with Karan Kundrra, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others will leave you in splits

On April 7th, Pinkvilla hosted the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai, Juhu. The grand evening was quite a star-studded affair as the who's who of the entertainment industry was seen marking their presence. Celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Karan Kundrra, Janhvi Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Govinda and others were seen making heads turn in their glamorous avatars. Before entering the main event, celebs were seen having fun with the paparazzi on the red carpet.

Paparazzi and celebs' unmissable banter

The Indian paparazzi leave no stone unturned to get the attention of the celebs. Even during the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2, they were seen taking their pap game a notch higher and indulging in a fun banter with the celebs. When Karan Kundrra posed for them, they were seen asking him about his ladylove Tejasswi. They addressed her as 'bhabhi'. Even Karan was seen reacting in a cool way. On the other hand, Janhvi too was seen taking a hilarious dig at the paps. Watch the video to see the hilarious red carpet moments:

Meanwhile, a lot of celebs stole the show during the event. Govinda danced to his song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. Kajol was seen cheering for him and Maniesh Paul as they set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance. Other than Govinda, ace singer Devi Sri Prasad impressed the audience with his performance. Shriya Saran and Pooja Hegde joined him on stage and danced to his tunes.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards are:

AJIO - Presenting Sponsor

ReelStar - Powered by Sponsor

LG Refrigerators - Powered by Sponsor

Kalyan Jewellers - Jewellery Partner

Asmita Patel Global School Of Trading - Education Partner

Jovees Herbal - Beauty Partner

Eva - Fragrance Partner

Butt-Chique - Lingerie Partner

CavinKare Indica Easy - Hair Color Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

98.3 Mirchi - Radio Partner

Bright - Outdoor Media Partner

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: 10 UNMISSABLE candid pics ft. Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Sivakarthikeyan and others