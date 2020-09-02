PUBG ban in India: Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes & jokes in response to government's decision

The Indian government's decision to ban 118 apps including PUBG comes a shock for many people. However, it has also sparked off a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.

Back in June, the Indian government took a strict decision and banned 59 mobile apps that included TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, and others. They did the same due to concerns about national security. This was done amidst the rising border tensions between India and China. And now, the Government of India has once again banned 118 mobile apps that include the popular game PUBG. Among the other apps that have been banned include Warpath, Game of Sultans, Gallery Vault, etc.

Talking about PUBG, the video game has reportedly around 33 million users in India. As it gets banned, Twitter has been flooded with hilarious memes. While some of the netizens have shared memes of parents praying to God, a few others have shared memes on how former TikTok users have reacted to the ban. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the funny Bollywood memes that have been shared along with the same. A few weeks back, similar memes were circulated on Twitter when the popular video-sharing platform was banned in India.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets below:

Students deleted #PUBG to study for Exams After exams coming to download it again: pic.twitter.com/FOKMNqVMFy — Aakash Hardasmalani (Aakashhhh11) September 2, 2020

Wonderful step by India. It will save the future of millions of young minds. Indian Moms after #PUBG Ban pic.twitter.com/coDDHpA9JL — अशोक सावकार (ashok_savkar) September 2, 2020

*#PUBG banned* in India

Will play from this now

If you remember this than Believe me your childhood was lit. pic.twitter.com/XqVTBEWjaq — Gopi Bahu (kokilakibahu) September 2, 2020

According to media reports, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. According to the same, these apps are involved in activities that happen to be prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country. This decision also comes amidst fresh tensions arising between India and China. The ministry had also received numerous complaints about the misuse of these apps on Android and iOS platforms.

Also Read: PUBG BANNED by Government of India along with 118 mobile apps which pose threat to integrity of the country

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×