On Pukar’s 22nd anniversary, Boney Kapoor walks down memory lane with UNSEEN pic ft Sridevi, Lata Mangeshkar

Boney Kapoor has been treating his fans with throwback pictures and posts ever since he made his Instagram debut last year. Be it unseen pictures with his late wife and superstar Sridevi or glimpses of his four children-Arjun, Janhvi, Anshula, and Khushi; Boney’s gram is full of sweet memories.

Recently, the filmmaker marked 22 years of his iconic film, Pukar which featured Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead roles. He shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses and penned a long note in the caption. The filmmaker also shared one unseen glimpse from Pukar set featuring Sridevi and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He posted a picture where he, Sridevi, and Lata Mangeshkar can be seen sitting together and discussing their project. Along with the picture, Boney revealed a lesser-known fact. He wrote, "Will remain eternally grateful to Lataji for honouring us by agreeing to enact her song for our film, Pukar, a rare gesture... I will cherish forever." Co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film was released in 2000. Apart from Anil and Madhuri, the film also featured Namrata Shirodkar, Shivaji Satam and Om Puri.

Take a look:

Boney also shared a poster from the film and wrote, “4th February 2000 we released ‘PUKAR’ it’s been 22 years , it has too many first’s to its credit. First time Lataji shot for a film , her song in the climax was picturised on her , First Indian film to be shot in Alaska, Mexico , Moheb Valley in Utah , Anil’s first National Award, The Film too got National Award , My first film with AR Rahman , ‘Maidaan’ will be my 5th film with him.First time countries 6 top DOP shot for the film, Ashok Mehta, Santosh Sivan, Jeeva , Baba Azmi , Ravi Chandran & Gopal Reddy.First Performance of Prabhudeva in a Hindi film , First time Javed Saab shared lyrics credit with Majrooh Saab. Besides all the first’s we were privileged to have a Special Show for the then Prime minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji & the then Home minister Shri L.K. Advaniji,” he wrote.

